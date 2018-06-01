Business Opens In Peoria’s Warehouse District

Peoria’s Warehouse District has welcome the addition of another business.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday marked the opening of Soulside Healing Arts, 1311 SW Adams Street.

Soulside Healing Arts is a non-profit organization bringing holistic wellness practices into workplaces and social service agencies. Services are provided in a studio setting with a goal to expand access to holistic wellness.

“Our location along the south end of Warehouse District development provides an opportunity to mindfully blend and celebrate cultures, backgrounds and ideas,” said owner Hannah Ramlo.

The studio offers a “pay as you can” rate. A news release issued by the business stated “Soulside believes part of holistic community wellness is bringing people of diverse backgrounds together to bridge Peoria’s deep divides.”

“We are very happy to welcome Soulside Healing Arts to Peoria’s Warehouse District,” said Michael Freilinger, President and CEO of the Downtown Development Council of Peoria. “This project adds yet another service to the new and longstanding downtown residents and employees to enjoy. We support their entrepreneurial efforts and encourage all to explore their holistic wellness offerings.”

