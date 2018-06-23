Business Owners React To Online Sales Tax

(From 25 News) – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that states can now charge sales tax to online retailers.

For a long time, some brick and mortar businesses felt they were at a disadvantage by having to charge sales tax while many online competitors did not.

Win Stoller with Widmer Interiors feels the new ruling is only fair.

“That just needed to happen because it was just strange. I could go buy something here locally and pay sales tax or I can go online and not pay it,” Stoller said. “The sales tax is off the table now. It levels the playing field, so we certainly hope it’ll drive a little more traffic into the local businesses.”

Dave Alwan of Alwan and Sons Meat Company has been a business owner for 20 years and offers online services, so online sales tax is not a new concept for him.

“We collect it, we send it to the state, so it’s not affecting our bottom line,” Alwan said. “I think anyone that’s in business that didn’t see this coming was only kidding themselves. It was a matter of time.”

States were losing out before, but Chris Setti with the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council said online sales tax could now help increase tax revenues.

“It’s also important for local government as well, and state government, which has been missing out on some of those revenues,” Setti said.

Setti hopes people will keep shopping locally.

“(They are) employing your friends and your neighbors to work in those places. Those people are then taking the money that they make off of their salaries and they’re shopping locally as well. So it keeps that money in circulation in the community,” Setti said.

