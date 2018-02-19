Bustos Hosts Round Table For Teachers

Illinois is suffering through a teacher shortage.

And Peoria has been hit harder than almost any other community in the state.

So Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-17) is speaking with school leaders about how to approach the problem.

She held a round table discussion at Illinois Central College on Monday.

“Superintendents, principals, teachers and finding out what can we do, how can we work together. Because this is something that we got to get our arms around now,” Bustos said.

It’s one of many discussions state politicians are having to improve education and fight the teacher shortage in Illinois.

“We have to value this profession and I think the mistake that has been made is the teacher profession as a whole has been maligned,” she explained.

Bustos says proposals to potentially reduce teachers’ pensions would “only hurt” the possibility of more teachers seeking jobs in the state.

