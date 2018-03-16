Bustos, LaHood Advocate For Ag Lab Funding

Two local politicians are continuing their push to keep a local research center open.

Representative Cheri Bustos (D-17) and Representative Darin LaHood (R-18) penned a letter to the House Appropriations Committee requesting full funding for the Peoria Agriculture Research Lab in their markup of the forthcoming agriculture appropriations bill.

Representative Bustos and LaHood sent a similar letter to the committee last year, successfully securing funds for the Ag Lab.

Today’s letter has the support of every member of the Illinois congressional delegation.

“Protecting good paying jobs and ensuring a better future for hardworking families in Peoria shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” Congresswoman Bustos said. “That is why I am pleased to stand with Congressman LaHood in calling for the Administration to drop their proposal to eliminate Peoria’s Agriculture Research Lab.”

“It’s disappointing that this year’s White House budget proposal once again seeks to close the Peoria Agriculture Research Lab, an institution with accomplishments that have saved the lives of people all across the globe,” Congressman LaHood said. “Targeting research facilities like this is not the way to rein in our government’s spending problem.”

