But…but I was first.

Last Sunday I had a hankerin’ for a sammich so I headed to the Levee District to one of my favorite spots. As I approached the door I could see the place was empty except for the employees so I’m thinking, “SCORE!” But then I notice a guy about 10-15 feet behind me headed into the same shop so I do the neighborly thing and wait for him while holding the door. He walks past me and straight to the counter and orders. I’m thinking dude, “If you’re not gonna even bother to thank me for holding the door, you can at least acknowledge I was here first and let me order.” I know it’s a little thing and there were only 2 of us there but it’s the PRINCIPAL of it. What ever happened to being polite?