Look, if I go out and buy a brand new Corvette I SWEAR it’s not a midlife crisis. I’m doing it because I care about my health. Driving a sports car is GOOD for your health, according to a new study. It’s because having super-exciting little moments in your day is great for your overall wellbeing, and a sports car provides a lot of those . . . even when you’re just doing your regular commute.

JY