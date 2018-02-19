But, But You’re a CURLER!!

Russia has gotten into some hot water from the International Olympic Committee for doping at the last Summer games and now these Winter games. The athlete in question is a CURLER!! The guy’s name is Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, and he just won a bronze medal for mixed doubles curling along with his wife. The International Olympic Committee acknowledged the report . . . but they haven’t commented on the case. CURLING….where you’re basically just letting go of a rock sliding on ice, and then frantically sweeping the ice in front of it with brooms. If they get stripped of their medals then 4th place Norway will get them.