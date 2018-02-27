Calendar Changes At PPS

Students will no longer have certain holidays off at Peoria Public Schools.

The district approved a new calendar for the 2019-20 school year with students no longer getting Columbus Day and Casimir Pulaski Day off from the school.

Instead, students will receive the two days off during the week of parent-teacher conferences, meaning students will have a full week off of school in Fall.

The district’s school board approved the changes Monday night. Administrators believe the altercations will improve attendance.

Students will also no longer have Veteran’s Day off. That holiday is being moved to the Monday after Easter.

On Veteran’s Day, the district says curriculum and programs will be structured specifically to educate students about the day and what it means.

