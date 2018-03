CAM has officially arrived. Yesterday she taped a “CMT Crossroads” with Motown legend SMOKEY ROBINSON. The guy’s written and performed some of the greatest songs in Rock ‘n’ Roll history, so she’s obviously very thrilled.

She posted a photo and wrote, “What an absolutely fulfilling moment to meet someone I’ve admired so long through my speakers, and then have him outshine my (very high) expectations, both as a talent and as a human being.”

Their edition of “CMT Crossroads” will air March 28th.