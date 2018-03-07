Can a Boy Wear Sparkly Shoes Or Is That Not Okay ?

So most of you know how much I love glitter and everything that sparkles. If a mermaid was an inspiration for a shoe – that I can not wait to show you my new shoes tomorrow! The shoes are very sparkly and my nephew who lives with us (he is 9) saw them and loved them so much he wants a pair of shoes that shine. I love him and want him to feel free to express himself and figure out who he is but at the same time I don’t want anyone bugging him about it. So can a boy where glitter sneakers?

I say YES but what do you think?