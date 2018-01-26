You can Train Mosquitos???

You know in a movie where a lethal fighting machine kills a bunch of gangsters, but leaves one guy alive to go warn everyone about how dangerous he is and not to mess with him? YOU need to pull that move . . . with mosquitoes.

A new study out of the University of Washington found that you should SWAT away mosquitoes when they come near you . . . but not kill them.

It’s because they REMEMBER the swat, and they take it as a warning to leave you alone for several days. And their buddies will also notice they’re avoiding you, so they’ll stay away too.

Now . . . I’m not sure anyone’s thinking about mosquitoes in the middle of winter, but studies come out when they come out, so hopefully you’ll remember all this when the weather gets better.