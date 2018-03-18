(AP) – Illinois gubernatorial candidates are making their final push ahead of Tuesday’s primary in what’s become an increasingly fierce – and expensive – contest.

Among the leading Democrats is billionaire J.B. Pritzker, who filed paperwork late Friday showing he gave his campaign an additional $6.3 million, bringing his total investment to almost $70 million.

Democrat Chris Kennedy gave his campaign another $500,000 this week, for a total of about $2 million.

State Sen. Daniel Biss, campaigning as the “middle-class candidate,” says the spending has reached “new levels of absurdity.”

The Democrats are looking to unseat wealthy Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, who’s facing a challenge from conservative state Rep. Jeanne Ives.

Rauner and the Democrats are marching Saturday in Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. Ives is at a parade in a more GOP-friendly suburb.

The post Candidates Pump Money Into Campaigns Prior To Election appeared first on 1470 WMBD.