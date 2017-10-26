You Can’t Make This Stuff Up!!!!

If you’ve never had a “SMDH/Eye Roll” moment, then I’m sorry for what you’re about to read.

A woman named Sophie Tanner from Brighton, England married herself two years ago . Yes, you read that correctly. She married HERSELF!!! I mean, she went all in with a ceremony and reception!! What the WHAT?!?! Now get this… she just admitted that now, she’s CHEATING on herself. She’s been “playing monopoly” with a dude for the past five months.

Hold on..it gets BETTER!! She says she’s not planning to divorce herself over the cheating. Couple’s therapy, maybe? And if, eventually she DOES divorce herself, she automatically gets everything…even if she DID sign a pre-nup, she’ll be in good shape.

SMDH!!

JY