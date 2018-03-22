Captain Kirk Isn’t Having It!!

WILLIAM SHATNER turns 87 today, and he’s NOT dead . . . no thanks to the Internet.

The other day, one of those “sponsored links” showed up on Facebook from a company called Avocet Retail Sales, claiming that Shatner had been found dead. So a fan sent it to THE SHAT himself. And he tweeted at Facebook, saying, quote, “Isn’t this your messenger app? What’s up with you allowing this . . . ad to pass your muster? Thought you were doing something about this?” When Facebook told him they’d removed the ad, he replied, quote, “Thank you. I’m not planning on dying so please continue to block those kinds of ads.”