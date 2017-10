CARLY PEARCE spent almost a decade trying to get noticed in Nashville . . . and the payoff comes tomorrow with her debut album, “Every Little Thing”. She tells “People”, quote,”I feel the energy around the album. Being in Nashville for eight years, it’s been so much work and putting everything I have into this. Now to finally start to see it pay off is mind-blowing for me.”

And this is exciting! The entire “Every Little Thing” album is streaming for free at NPR.org