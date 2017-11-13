Carrie Underwood Fell and Broke Her Wrist on Friday

CARRIE UNDERWOOD took a hard fall on the steps outside of her house on Friday. She suffered “multiple injuries” that included a broken wrist. She was also treated for cuts and abrasions at the hospital. Her husband Mike Fisher rushed back to Nashville to be with her.

Her rep said her recovery will take some time . . . and that Carrie appreciates all the prayers and good wishes. She was feeling well enough yesterday to post some reassuring words on Twitter. She wrote, “Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody. I’ll be all right . . . might just take some time. Glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me.”

Carrie canceled performing at last night’s Country Rising benefit in Nashville. Fortunately, there were tons of other stars, including Jason Aldean, Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, and Keith Urban.