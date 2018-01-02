Carrie Underwood’s face ‘not quite looking the same’ after needing more than 40 stitches

Carrie Underwood revealed to her fan club that she’s still recovering from needing 40 to 50 stitches on her face after a November fall. Underwood took a hard fall Nov. 10 on the steps outside her home near Nashville. She was treated for a broken wrist and cuts, forcing her to pull out of the Country Rising benefit concert two days later, but the singer had not revealed the extent of her injuries until now. “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike (Fisher, Underwood’s husband) that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in,” she wrote in a year-end message to her fans. See the full story here!