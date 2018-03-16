CAT Confirms Company Changes

A CAT spokesperson confirms previous announcements made to affected employees over the past two months.

The decisions by the company and a wholly-owned subsidiary have the potential of affecting as many as 800 employees.

None of the decision impact locations in the Peoria area.

Caterpillar announced in January its intention to close a facility in Panama location by the end of 2018, impacting 80 employees.

CAT, in February, also notified workers at its Work Tools facility in Waco, Texas of a decision to close the facility by the end of 2018. The work done in Waco would be transferred to another facility in Kansas. That move will impact 200 employees.

CAT said the decision was made to “optimize manufacturing operations and ultimately ensure our products remain competitive in the global market.”

Additionally, Progress Rail – a wholly-owned CAT subsidiary – has said it might close an engine manufacturing plant in LaGrange, Illinois. That would affect 600 employees.

Progress Rail is considering transferring the select engine and locomotive components to outside suppliers.

