Caterpillar Tax Penalty Increased To $2.3 Billion

(WEEK) — The Internal Revenue Service wants Caterpillar to pay more than $2.3 billion in back taxes, the company said in a filing Thursday.

The company’s annual 10-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission said it plans to “vigorously contest” the penalty assessed by the IRS for certain parts of transactions by CSARL, the company’s Swiss subsidiary at the center of a extensive federal probe into Caterpillar’s tax strategies.

“We are vigorously contesting the proposed increases to tax and penalties for these years of approximately $2.3 billion. We believe that the relevant transactions complied with applicable tax laws and did not violate judicial doctrines,” said the company in the filing.

