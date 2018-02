I have to admit, I haven’t eaten Lucky Charms in YEARS, so when I found about this I didn’t feel the childhood rage I might otherwise have had it been Cocoa Pebbles or, God forbid, Count Chocula. It appears that General Mills just revealed that they’re killing off the yellow and orange HOURGLASS marshmallow. It’s only been a part of Lucky Charms since 2008, and it was the first marshmallow that had been added in 10 years. And now it’s dead.