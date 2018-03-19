Chain Reaction Crash On The McClugage Bridge
By 1470 WMBD
|
Mar 19, 2018 @ 7:00 AM

A chain reaction crash shut down part of the McClugage Bridge early Sunday morning.

Peoria Fire and Rescue says emergency personnel responded to the east bound lanes of the McClugage Bridge just after 7:00 a.m. on reports of a multiple vehicle crash.

After arriving on the scene, Peoria Fire Engine 12 was hit as more vehicles collided in the dense fog and icy conditions on the bridge.

Officials say a total of eight vehicles were involved in the accident.

One driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The east bound lanes of the McClugage Bridge were shut down for approximately an hour and a half.

