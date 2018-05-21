“Cheers” Star In Pekin Marigold Festival

John Ratzenberger played Cliff Clavin in the NBC sitcom “Cheers.” Now, he will serve as the guest celebrity at the 2018 Pekin Marigold Festival.

Ratzenberger will help put on the festival September 8 and 9, with the theme “Cheers To Marigold.”

Ratzenberger will ride in the Marigold Festival Parade, sign autographs and answer questions during a Q & A session.

Ratzenberger’s extensive background also includes voice work in each Pixar film, including as “Hamm the Piggy Bank” in Toy Story.

Due to Ratzenberger’s volume of film work, he is listed as the sixth most successful actor of all time in terms of box office receipts.

