Chillicothe Road Named After Fallen Navy SEAL

A stretch of Illinois Route 29 will be officially named after Senior Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens.

On Tuesday, state lawmakers approved Senate Joint Resolution 35, officially naming Route 29 in Chillicothe as the “Senior Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens Highway.

Owens was killed in January 2017, during a raid against Al Qaeda in Yemen, during a SEAL Team Six mission.

Owens was living in Virginia at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife, three children and his father.

Owens won numerous awards during his years of service, including being posthumously awarded the purple heart.

Signs will be posted later this year to denote the honorary name for the roadway.

