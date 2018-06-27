City Looks At Serious Solutions For Budget Woes

(WEEK)–The City of Peoria is looking at the possibilities of closing City Hall and furloughs to get the budget out of the red.

The City Council heard about a $3.1 million deficit and possible solutions like rolling layoffs or furloughs that would impact around 218 city employees however, no police officers or firefighters are included in these measures.

Peoria may also shut down City Hall every other Monday through the end through the end of the year to save money.

Also Tuesday night, by a 8-3 vote, City Council members voted to allow police to tow vehicles from private property. A recent problem with opioid overdoses.

