CityLink Transporting Fans During IHSA Tournament

CityLink is offering bus shuttles to help visitors navigate Peoria during the IHSA Basketball Tournament.

The shuttles will transport basketball fans from the Peoria Civic Center to participating hotels on March 9, 10 for the Class 1A and 2A games, March 16 and Saturday March 17 for the Class 3A and 4A games.

Shuttles will pick up in 20-30 minute increments beginning at 9:30 a.m. and run through 11:00p.m. each weekend.

CityLink recommends riders purchase the Day Pass, offering unlimited rides at $3.00 per day. Day passes can be purchased on any CityLink bus, at the Downtown Peoria Transit and at the CityLink Administration Building.

Customers can pay a cash fare of $1.00 per ride or $.50 for seniors and students who present a valid school ID.

For a complete list of hotels and stops, click HERE.

