Clint Walker, TV’s “Cheyenne,” Dies

(AP) – Clint Walker, who played the title character in the early TV western “Cheyenne,” has died.

Walker’s daughter Valerie Walker tells The Associated Press that her father died Monday of congestive heart failure at a hospital in Grass Valley, California at age 91.

The towering, strapping Walker played Cheyenne Bodie, who traveled the West and handed down justice on the TV series that ran for seven seasons starting in 1955.

Walker was an Illinois native who was working as a Las Vegas sheriff’s deputy and part-time bouncer at the Sands Hotel when he made the leap to Hollywood.

In addition to “Cheyenne,” he had small but visible roles in classic films including 1956’s “The Ten Commandments” and 1967’s “The Dirty Dozen.” He most recently lent his voice to 1998’s “Small Soldiers.”

