CNN’s Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

RELATED CONTENT

Here’s the Fastest Way to Cool Down a Hot Car

A Special Needs Teacher Passed Away and Left $1 Million to Her School

A Man Squirts Ketchup to Save His Wife During a Stabbing

Taylor Swift HAS RED HAIR!!!!

A Thief Threatens a Cashier and Says, “Remember My Face” . . . Then Gets Picked Out of a Lineup Two Years Later

A Thief Threatens a Cashier and Says, “Remember My Face” . . . Then Gets Picked Out of a Lineup Two Years Later