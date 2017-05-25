Coffee Cunumdrum

I think I might be asking a rhetorical question, or simply one that can’t seemed to be answered. Why can’t the cup of coffee I buy be made the same way each time I ask for it?

I know, really Doc…this is your question? Yup. See, I just want a cup of coffee that I pay for to be made the same way each time I order it. I’m not a Starbucks guy, and the whole ‘I’d like a Grande blah blah with 1/2 skim, 1/2 whole milk foam from a Yak, a smidge of coffee at a temperature that is hot but not hot hot, more of a mild hot. Look, if you like Starbucks that’s cool but I digress.

The coffee/donut place near my house can’t make the same cup of coffee 2 days in a row is all I’m saying and I’d like to know why, because the other locations of the place are as consistent as the day is long.

Guess I’ll either make my own, or drive the extra 15 minutes out of my way for a cup of coffee the way I like it. A little extra time and effort for a little extra happiness.