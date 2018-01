This place is the coldest I have ever lived in all my years.

Today’s high temp is 22 and the Wind Chill will feel about 10. This morning it was so cold (0 degree) I wanted to cry but I knew my tears would have frozen! Where is the coldest place you have ever lived ?? what was the coldest it ever got? I grew up in Philly and we had snow but lows were in the teens usually. So now you go!