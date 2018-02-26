A College Student Finds Out Her Dad Is Not Her Father From an Experiment For Biology Class

Okay, so this story comes from someone on Twitter, so we can’t guarantee it’s true . . . but who would make it up?

Anya Hettich is a student at California State University, San Bernardino. And last week, something CRAZY happened during her biology class, so she tweeted out the entire saga.

The class was discussing the genetic connection to blood types, and one girl said hers didn’t make sense. Her dad was type O, her mom was A, but she was AB. The professor said that was scientifically impossible.

And two days later, the girl came back and announced to the class she’d figured out the issue. When she asked her mom about the blood types, her mom broke down and admitted she’d had an AFFAIR.

So this girl’s dad wasn’t actually her biological father. No . . . it turned out her UNCLE was actually her father. Yes, the mom cheated on her husband with his BROTHER and they’d kept it a secret for 21 years.

And now the girl’s parents are getting a divorce. Thanks, science.