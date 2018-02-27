A Community Theater Actor Gets Into a Police Chase Because He Doesn’t Want to Miss His Performance
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Feb 27, 2018 @ 6:04 AM

The play “Noises Off” is a satire about super high-maintenance actors. So maybe this guy was just doing method acting?

A 61-year-old guy named David Neese from Sheboygan, Wisconsin is starring in “Noises Off” at a community theater.

Earlier this month, he was on the way to the show when the cops tried to pull him over on an arrest warrant for theft. But he drove off and got into a high-speed chase.

The cops eventually caught him, but David told them they would have to wait to arrest him until AFTER the play, because he couldn’t miss the performance.

They disagreed, and arrested him on the spot. So I guess his understudy got the big break that night.

