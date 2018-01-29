Congrats to Bruno and Chris Stapleton

The 2018 Grammy Winners
Here are this year’s Grammy winners in all the major categories:
Album of the Year: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars
Record of the Year: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars
Song of the Year: “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars
Best New Artist: Alessia Cara
Best Pop Vocal Album: “Divide”, Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Solo Performance: “Shape of You”, Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Performance By a Duo or Group: “Feel It Still”, Portugal. The Man
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90”, Various Artists
Best Rock Song: “Run”, Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album: “A Deeper Understanding”, The War on Drugs
Best Rock Performance: “You Want It Darker”, Leonard Cohen
Best Metal Performance: “Sultan’s Curse”, Mastodon
Best Alternative Music Album: “Sleep Well Beast”, The National
Best R&B Song: “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars
Best R&B Album: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars
Best R&B Performance: “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars
Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Redbone”, Childish Gambino
Best Rap Song: “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Album: “Damn”, Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Performance: “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration: “Loyalty”, Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna
Best Urban Contemporary Album: “Starboy”, The Weeknd
Best Country Song: “Broken Halos”, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album: “From a Room: Volume 1”, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Solo Performance: “Either Way”, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group: “Better Man”, Little Big Town
Here are a few other random winners:
Best Latin Pop Album: “El Dorado”, Shakira
Best Dance Recording: “Tonite”, LCD Soundsystem
Best Dance / Electronica Album: “3-D The Catalogue”, Kraftwerk
Best Traditional Blues Album: “Blue & Lonesome”, The Rolling Stones
Best Folk Album: “Mental Illness”, Aimee Mann
Best Americana Album: “The Nashville Sound”, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Best Roots Gospel Album: “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope”, Reba McEntire
Best Contemporary Christian Album: “Chain Breaker”, Zach Williams
Best Children’s Album: “Feel What U Feel”, Lisa Loeb
Best Spoken Word Album: “The Princess Diarist”, Carrie Fisher
Best Comedy Album: “The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas”, Dave Chappelle
Best Score: “La La Land”
Best Song Written for Visual Media: “How Far I’ll Go” (for “Moana”)
Best Music Video: “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar