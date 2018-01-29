Congrats to Bruno and Chris Stapleton

The 2018 Grammy Winners

Here are this year’s Grammy winners in all the major categories:

Album of the Year: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars

Record of the Year: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars

Song of the Year: “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars

Best New Artist: Alessia Cara

Best Pop Vocal Album: “Divide”, Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Solo Performance: “Shape of You”, Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Performance By a Duo or Group: “Feel It Still”, Portugal. The Man

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90”, Various Artists

Best Rock Song: “Run”, Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album: “A Deeper Understanding”, The War on Drugs

Best Rock Performance: “You Want It Darker”, Leonard Cohen

Best Metal Performance: “Sultan’s Curse”, Mastodon

Best Alternative Music Album: “Sleep Well Beast”, The National

Best R&B Song: “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars

Best R&B Album: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars

Best R&B Performance: “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars

Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Redbone”, Childish Gambino

Best Rap Song: “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album: “Damn”, Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Performance: “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration: “Loyalty”, Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna

Best Urban Contemporary Album: “Starboy”, The Weeknd

Best Country Song: “Broken Halos”, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album: “From a Room: Volume 1”, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Solo Performance: “Either Way”, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group: “Better Man”, Little Big Town

Here are a few other random winners:

Best Latin Pop Album: “El Dorado”, Shakira

Best Dance Recording: “Tonite”, LCD Soundsystem

Best Dance / Electronica Album: “3-D The Catalogue”, Kraftwerk

Best Traditional Blues Album: “Blue & Lonesome”, The Rolling Stones

Best Folk Album: “Mental Illness”, Aimee Mann

Best Americana Album: “The Nashville Sound”, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Best Roots Gospel Album: “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope”, Reba McEntire

Best Contemporary Christian Album: “Chain Breaker”, Zach Williams

Best Children’s Album: “Feel What U Feel”, Lisa Loeb

Best Spoken Word Album: “The Princess Diarist”, Carrie Fisher

Best Comedy Album: “The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas”, Dave Chappelle

Best Score: “La La Land”

Best Song Written for Visual Media: “How Far I’ll Go” (for “Moana”)

Best Music Video: “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar