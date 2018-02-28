Construction Season is Underway

The Sate of Illinois loves to ‘redecorate’ it’s roads with trendy vibrant orange barrels, bright blinking lights, and just a little extra flair and pizazz as the weather warms up. This is not a complaint, at least not until I’m stuck in construction traffic, but more of a ‘whew, boy am I glad they are fixing this’.

But this is also a gentle reminder…take deep breaths, have patience, be prepared and leave a little earlier so you don’t get stuck and run late, and most importantly….be safe and watch for the workers.

Dr Chris