Contract Extension For Bradley’s Chris Reynolds

Bradley University’s director of athletics has been awarded a contract extension and a new title.

The University’s Board of Trustees and President Gary Roberts announced Tuesday a five-year contract extension to Chris Reynolds through the 2022-23 academic year. Reynolds’ job title is also changed to vice president of intercollegiate athletics.

Terms of the contract extension have not been disclosed.

Reynolds is currently completing his third year as Bradley’s director of athletics.

“Chris’ new vice president’s title reflects both his sterling academic as well as his athletic credentials,” Roberts is quoted in a University news release announcing the contract extension, “and it signals to everyone that athletics at Bradley are an integral part of the entire campus and its educational mission.”

“Top Division I programs, especially those led by people with terminal degrees, are now commonly using the vice president title, and our doing so puts us in their prestigious ranks,” Roberts said.

The University’s statement detailed Reynolds’ impact on “record-setting” academic performances among student-athletes, student-athlete welfare and service programs and increasing revenue streams. The statement also mentioned “significant revitalization” of the men’s basketball program under the leadership of Coach Brian Wardle, Reynolds’ first key hire upon taking over as director of athletics.

Last week, Reynolds was named to a five-year term on the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Selection Committee, beginning Sept. 1.

“We are extremely fortunate to have someone who is such an exceptional leader heading up our athletic program, and this extension will make it clear to Chris and everyone else associated with Bradley Athletics that we want him here for a long time to come,” Roberts said. “Plus, he is such a great guy.”

