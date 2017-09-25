This was a cool story John and Jaymie mentioned this morning

An eight-year-old girl in D.C. wrote a letter to Petco asking for a hamster because she has been wanting one for two years and felt it would make her more responsible. Well the letter was accidentally mailed to a utility company called PEPCO by mistake. But the customer service guy it went to got in touch with Petco . . . and helped make it happen. They ended up giving her a hamster and a free cage. Her Mom said she was thrilled <3