This was a cool story John and Jaymie mentioned this morning
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Sep 25, 2017 @ 9:01 AM

An eight-year-old girl in D.C. wrote a letter to Petco asking for a hamster because she has been wanting one for two years and felt it would make her more responsible.  Well the letter was accidentally mailed to a utility company called PEPCO by mistake. But the customer service guy it went to got in touch with Petco . . . and helped make it happen. They ended up giving her a hamster and a free cage. Her Mom said she was thrilled <3

Related Content

Assault With A Delicious Weapon
A Guy Tries to Rob Woman Sunbathing in a Bikini . ...
Cops Catch a Wanted Man When They See Him Playing ...
How do you do a fast escape in a mobility scooter?...
People Are Falling in Love With a Woman Thanks to ...
A Guy Was Arrested For Putting Soda in His Water C...
Comments