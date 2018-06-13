Summerlike weather is on the way this weekend.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the thermometer to top 90 degrees while heat indeces may exceed 100.

The City of Peoria has announced a couple of locations that will be available as cooling centers to help residents beat the heat.

The lobby of the Peoria Police Department, 600 SW Adams St., is available as a cooling center 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Peoria Fire Stations are also available, but only during the hours of 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Additionally, if the station receives a call, anyone inside the station will be provided water before being asked to move outside during the call.

The post Cooling Centers Available During Weekend Heat appeared first on 1470 WMBD.