Cops Catch a Burglar When He Leaves His Probation Papers Behind . . . Then Calls 911 For Help

I think this guy is VERY confused about what 911 is for.

A 44-year-old guy named Randy Bolstad stole a laptop from a business in La Crosse, Wisconsin on Saturday. But somehow, in the process, he left two things behind: Some cash . . . and the paperwork for his PROBATION.

So when he got outside and found his stuff was locked inside the building . . . he called 911 for help.

He told the dispatcher he’d left some stuff in the business and he really needed to get inside.

The cops came, but by that point Randy was gone. On Monday, the cops got ANOTHER 911 call from that business about the missing laptop, and they quickly figured out what really happened.

They tracked Randy down and arrested him for burglary . . . and, obviously, for violating his probation.