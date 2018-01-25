Cops Are Hunting For a Taco Bell Employee Who Threw a “Hot Burrito” at His Boss

You know morale is bad at a Taco Bell when the employees turn the food into weapons.

A guy named Christopher Dalton was at his job at a Taco Bell in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Monday when he got into an argument with his boss, Patricia Keeley, over having to work the morning shift.

According to the police report, she told him to, quote, “stop being a crybaby.” And that made him so mad he threw a, quote, “hot burrito” at her, which got melted cheese all over her left arm and her pants.

Then he took off his drive-thru headset, broke it on his knee, and stormed out.

The police put out a warrant for him for misdemeanor assault, and now they’re trying to track him down.