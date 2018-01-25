Cops Are Hunting For a Taco Bell Employee Who Threw a “Hot Burrito” at His Boss
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Jan 25, 2018 @ 6:13 AM

You know morale is bad at a Taco Bell when the employees turn the food into weapons.

A guy named Christopher Dalton was at his job at a Taco Bell in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Monday when he got into an argument with his boss, Patricia Keeley, over having to work the morning shift.

According to the police report, she told him to, quote, “stop being a crybaby.” And that made him so mad he threw a, quote, “hot burrito” at her, which got melted cheese all over her left arm and her pants.

Then he took off his drive-thru headset, broke it on his knee, and stormed out.

The police put out a warrant for him for misdemeanor assault, and now they’re trying to track him down.

Related Content

A Guy Thinks He’s Hearing Ghosts . . .
Baked Beans Weight Loss Plan is the next big diet ...
A Teenager Gets a Hickey From His Girlfriend, and ...
An Old Man Who Walked For Miles Every Day to Find ...
A Stray Dog Crashed a Wedding, So the Couple Adopt...
A Couple Got Divorced a Few Minutes After Their We...
Comments