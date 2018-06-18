Could This Possibly Be A Type Of Genie Bottle?

You know we’ve all had those little thoughts and fantasy that we find the magic genie lamp, rub that sucker, and get 3 wishes which we all know we would just wish for unlimited wishes. Tell me I’m wrong. So when I left work and wandered out on my way to Tailgate N’ Tallboys Friday night, I stumbled upon this little….genie? My first thought was…’hmmmm….odd’, but then it quickly turned to….’I wonder’.

Concerns about the kids, car troubles, I’d like a family vacation, money….everything came flooding in as I looked and thought what if. What if, by some wild stretch of the imagination this silver angel who appears to be missing her trumpet could actually be a magic genie. Look, I pick up pennies I see on the ground if they are heads up…so this isn’t even close to being the strangest thought I’ve ever had! I bend down to take a picture, glance around to see if anyone is looking, pick it up and give is a good hardy rub and waited a few seconds for a miracle. Nothin. Dang it.

Good news is, I had a small container of hand sanitizer in the pocket of my shorts and was able to leave the area with a little less bacteria on my hands than when I got there. Look, if I don’t get 3 wishes from a genie lamp…you can bet I don’t want extra germs from whatever could be lingering on that ‘little angel’. So here I am…still worrying about the kids, the car, the family vacation and everything else…but in reality we can actually make our own magic with a little effort.