Country Quickies with John & Jaymie

BROTHERS OSBORNE got a little feisty on social media the other day . . . by offering up their take on the President’s alleged comment that America doesn’t want people from [S-hole] countries moving here.

They Tweeted, “Our family started in a trailer park in Odenton, Maryland. Some would have called it a [S-hole]. We called it a start.”

Obviously, that brought a torrent of comments from those who either had their back, or took offense. One of the offended people warned them that they would risk committing “career suicide” by airing their political beliefs.

That didn’t scare them. They responded with, quote, “We came from nothing. If sticking up for the little guy means career suicide, then so be it.” CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY