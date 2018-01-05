Country Quickies with John & Jaymie

TYLER HUBBARD has a whole new respect for women after watching his wife go through labor and give birth. Quote, “I think it’s something that God doesn’t let men do for a reason.”

CLICK HERE FOR INTERVIEW AND PHOTOS

Dierks Bentley Is Still Feeling “Dark Times and Heavy Hearts” from the Vegas Shooting

The Oscar nominations will be announced January 23rd, so “The Wrap” talked to some of the artists they think are front runners to get a Best Song nod. One of them is DIERKS BENTLEY and his song”Hold the Light” is from the Arizona firefighter movie “Only The Brave”. They asked him what the song means to him, and he said it took on a whole new meaning after the tragedy in Vegas. Quote, “To me, now more than ever, especially after Vegas, these are just dark times, man. Dark times and heavy hearts. “The idea was to hold the light, to find that one little piece of hope. Hold onto that hope of a better time, of what you had and might see again.”