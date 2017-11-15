Country Quickies

THOMAS RHETT is going to be the halftime show performer at the Dallas Cowboys – Los Angeles Chargers game on Thanksgiving Day. It’ll be the official kickoff of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

It’s interesting to hear super talented people talk about how tough it was for them to get noticed when they were first starting out. DARIUS RUCKER says he heard the word “no” thousands of times. I’m not exaggerating. He tells CMT.com, quote, “I look back on all of it . . . my whole career and Hootie & the Blowfish . . . we have over 5,000 rejection letters from when we were trying to get a record deal. For me the word, ‘No,’ just means go ask somebody else.” Even more amazing is that he started hearing “no” again when he made the rounds in Nashville. This was after everyone in the world knew him as “Hootie.”

SCOTTY MCCREERY went old school before proposing to his fiancée Gabi Dugal. He decided to ask her parents for their blessing first. But the pressure of the moment made him skittish because when he got to their door, he turned around and drove away so he could gather himself. Obviously, he went back.