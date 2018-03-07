Court Grants Resentencing For Peoria Man In Double Killing

(AP) – An Illinois appellate court has ordered a resentencing hearing for a Peoria man convicted of killing a mother and daughter more than a decade ago.

Martize Smolley was 15-years-old when he was charged in 2004 with first-degree murder in the deaths of Kelly Houser and her daughter Amy Allen. He was convicted at a 2005 bench trial and sentenced to life in prison.

Smolley was resentenced to 65 years after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life sentences for juveniles weren’t constitutional. Smolley filed a motion to reconsider that sentence, which a trial court denied and he appealed.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that the a state appellate court ruled last week that Smolley, now age 29, deserves a new sentencing hearing because his youth, immaturity and potential for rehabilitation previously weren’t considered.

