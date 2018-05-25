Cubs First Baseman Visits Peoria Cancer Patients

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo spent his off day in Peoria.

Rizzo visited young cancer patients Thursday at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois. His visit was to support the hospital’s Heller Center for Kids with Cancer. The Heller Center was created to help children and families with programs designed to provide critical, non-medical tools to support them through and beyond their cancer journey.

Rizzo ten years ago was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at the age of 18 and underwent six months of chemotherapy, just as his big league baseball career was taking off.

“That’s the biggest group of people I’ve talked to regarding cancer, actual patients,” Rizzo said. “So it was special for me though because I play baseball, I have this high platform playing with the Cubs with such a big following and give back and be able to show that, like I said, just because you have cancer now doesn’t mean you still can’t accomplish your goals and dreams.”

Rizzo, in 2012, established the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation to help cancer patients and their families.

“There’s so much that goes into someone getting diagnosed with cancer and when they do get diagnosed their life is changed for a long time,” Rizzo said. “This Heller Center is amazing for them to be able to connect all those dots and make everyone work in sync together.”

There are 60 children diagnosed with cancer every year at OSF Children’s Hospital. Medical care is provided for more than 600 patients with cancer and blood disorders from throughout Illinois and neighboring states.

After visiting cancer patients at OSF Children’s Hospital, Rizzo met with former and current patients, talking about his cancer journey and answering questions from the audience. He also attended a private reception with John and Annette Heller who established the Heller Center for Kids with Cancer in 2016. The program is run completely through donations and grants, with no family ever charged for the services provided.

“Anthony opened his comments by saying, ‘I’m really impressed by what y’all have here in Peoria, in this community and the kids that you’re serving,’ to have that validation from a cancer survivor who himself has started a foundation to deal with these very same issues, that validation was just incredible,” said John Heller.

Rizzo and his fiance, who accompanied him on his visit, were also presented with a gift from Sister Judith Ann, chairperson of the OSF HealthCare Board. The gift was a personalized cross for their home blessed by a priest.

The Heller Center for Kids with Cancer offers a variety of non-medical support services for patients and families:

Mental and Emotional Health Services to provide help with effective coping and decision-making.

to provide help with effective coping and decision-making. Neuropsychological and Neurodevelopmental Services to help patients maximize cognitive functioning after treatments like brain surgery and radiation.

to help patients maximize cognitive functioning after treatments like brain surgery and radiation. Adolescent and Young Adult Program to address the different treatment challenges faced by those transitioning to the independence of adult life

to address the different treatment challenges faced by those transitioning to the independence of adult life Survivor (After Completion of Therapy) Clinic offering health screenings for late effects of cancer treatment and appropriate referrals for additional care and wellness education.

offering health screenings for late effects of cancer treatment and appropriate referrals for additional care and wellness education. School and Career Support to assist in the return to school as soon as possible, and help with plans for a future academic career and employment during cancer treatment and beyond.

to assist in the return to school as soon as possible, and help with plans for a future academic career and employment during cancer treatment and beyond. Patient and Family Education to guide the entire family through the stress of learning the details of a cancer diagnosis and treatment, in addition to learning to deal with a complex and stressful medical care environment.

to guide the entire family through the stress of learning the details of a cancer diagnosis and treatment, in addition to learning to deal with a complex and stressful medical care environment. Nutrition and Wellness expertise to assist families in establishing healthy eating and other habits that have an effect on quality of life, treatment-related side effects, and long-term survival.

