Dads Have Feelings Too!
By John Young
Jun 14, 2018 @ 11:39 AM
Father's Day Background with Tie

I know Father’s Day doesn’t get the same treatment as Mother’s Day, but we should all try a little harder than THIS. According to a new survey, 22% of people won’t buy Father’s Day gifts for their dad until Father’s Day.  Like, on the way to meeting him for lunch, they’ll pop into a Rite Aid and buy him a card and two quarts of motor oil or something. And the saddest part is . . . he’ll pretend it doesn’t bother him, but it will. Another survey found that dads really DO care about Father’s Day a lot more than they let on. 93% of them say they really want to get a gift on Sunday . . . even though about half of them won’t admit it to their kids. Let’s not let Dad down this Sunday!

