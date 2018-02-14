Deadly School Shooting In Florida

(AP) – A sheriff says 17 people have died in the shooting attack on a South Florida high school.

Sheriff Scott Israel of Broward County says the 19-year-old suspect is in custody and that investigators are beginning to “dissect” what happened in the attack Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Israel told reporters that authorities subsequently found 12 people dead in the building and two more dead just outside the school and one more in a nearby street. Israel says two other people died later under medical treatment.

He says the suspect, a former student, Nicholas Cruz, 19, was previously expelled for disciplinary reasons.

Israel says the man had at least one rifle and multiple magazines.

He says most of the fatalities were inside the building though some were found fatally shot outside.

A man says he watched as officers arrested the suspect in the shooting.

Michael Nembhard told The Associated Press he was in his garage watching TV news coverage of the shooting when he heard a police officer repeatedly yelling, “get on the ground!”

Nembhard says he looked up to see a teenage boy on the ground about 150 yards (meters) away with an officer pointing a gun at him. The officer stood over the boy until other officers arrived, handcuffed him and led him away.

Parents described scenes of chaos as they rushed to find their frightened children.

Caesar Figueroa says he was one of the first parents to arrive seeking his 16-year-old daughter after the shooting there.

Figueroa says: “It was crazy and my daughter wasn’t answering her phone.”

According to Figueroa, she texted him that she was hidden in a school closet with friends after she heard gunshots.

