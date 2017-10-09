Dear Monday…..Nevermind

Dear Monday…I try very hard to not let your bad reputation influence me on how I look at you. Honest. I’ve heard people talk on and on that they don’t like you, they even post mean memes about you on Facebook…but I’ve always had your back. Til now.

All I wanted was a snack, something fairly healthy and not loaded with sugar. I put my hard earned dollar into the vending machine, pressed number 57 for a tiny little package of sunflower seeds, and look what you did to me. Left my seeds hanging by a small corner of it’s packaging, dangling there….taunting me.

Tuesday doesn’t do that to me, as a matter of fact chances are pretty good that Tuesday would have given me 2 packages because of it’s ‘Twofer Tuesday’ reputation…but nooooo, not you Monday.

It’s safe to say Monday, you and I are temporally not on speaking terms…until you drop a Honey Bun from number 34 just two rows up. Just sayin.

Doc