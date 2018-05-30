Dear Roseanne – Please Push This

Controversy isn’t something new for Roseanne, it’s been with her since the beginning…but this time it will be difficult if not impossible to bounce back. We’ve all heard the story, we’ve read the initial tweet and the ones that followed that just dug the hole deeper. Roseanne…push the button, repeatedly…please. She’s asked for us to not defend her (which I don’t believe anyone has been that I’ve seen), and she has apologized for her Ambien induced ‘mistake’ that continues to grow and grow.

There have been some posts suggesting that, not that people are cool with what she tweeted, but saying it’s freedom of speech and she has a right to say whatever she feels at the moment. True, but racism or any other type of hate spewing doesn’t come without repercussions. In case you’re curious on the legal definition…

Legal Definition of freedom of speech