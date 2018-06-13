Did You Know This Was There?

Like so many other times as I walk along the streets of Peoria, my head is down only seeing the 3 feet of pavement in front of me making sure I don’t step in gum or have the sidewalk reach up and trip me. Today however, was a little different, different only in the fact that I lifted my head for a moment and saw this. What tha? Ummmm….when did this get here? I’ve walked around downtown, especially in the spring and summer as I head to the food carts, for the past 20 years…but I’m just now seeing an elephant painted on the side of a wall between Adams Street Cafe and ICC? Dear Lord, clearly it’s time I get a new prescription for my glasses! Please tell me there are more like this around town, I need to get pictures of them all!