Didn’t Quite Think That One Out, Did Ya?

Two things about this story make me question this guy’s judgment. Three if you count the whole breaking the law part . . A guy in Orlando was running from the cops on Sunday after trying to steal a car. And he happened to run past an unlocked bicycle. But instead of jumping on it to get away . . . he tried to slow the cops down by THROWING it at them. When he realized they were still on his heels, he jumped in a LAKE to hide from them. But a police helicopter found him, and cops took him into custody. Then after they had him on a boat, he jumped BACK into the water while in HANDCUFFS. Luckily they were able to pull him out, so he didn’t drown. It’s not clear what kind of charges he’s facing.