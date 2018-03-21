Didn’t Quite Think That One Out, Did Ya?
By John Young
|
Mar 21, 2018 @ 6:13 AM

Two things about this story make me question this guy’s judgment.  Three if you count the whole breaking the law part . . A guy in Orlando was running from the cops on Sunday after trying to steal a car.  And he happened to run past an unlocked bicycle. But instead of jumping on it to get away . . . he tried to slow the cops down by THROWING it at them. When he realized they were still on his heels, he jumped in a LAKE to hide from them.  But a police helicopter found him, and cops took him into custody. Then after they had him on a boat, he jumped BACK into the water while in HANDCUFFS. Luckily they were able to pull him out, so he didn’t drown.  It’s not clear what kind of charges he’s facing.

RELATED CONTENT

Too Much of a Good Thing Police Catch a Shoplifter Because He Always Takes the Exact Same Escape Route A Drunk Woman Mistakes a Jail Security Booth For a Drive Thru and Tries to Order a Breakfast Sandwich R.I.P. Toys R’ Us, we will miss you The U.S. Released Its First Ever Pink Coin, and Raised $4 Million for Breast Cancer Research in One Day Little Caesars Offered Free Pizza For Everyone If a 16-Seed Beat a 1-Seed in March Madness . . . and It Actually Happened
Comments